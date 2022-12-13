What You Didn’t Know About Kudzai Mushonga

Kudzai Mushonga and Khanyi Mbau

By A Correspondent- Kudzai Mushonga is a Zimbabwean-born young millionaire known for his extravagant lifestyle, relationship with one of South Africa’s most famous women, and fraud allegations.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kudzai Mushonga’s net worth, childhood and background, businesses, relationships, and controversies.

Kudzai Mushonga’s net worth is estimated to be around USD 5 million, according to several online sources.

Kudzai Mushonga’s millions allow him to live a life of luxury that the majority of the population can only dream about.

He drives some of the most expensive vehicles available, such as Bentleys, Ferraris, Range Rovers, and Rolls Royces.

Kudzai Mushonga is well-known for his taste in private planes, in addition to his sleek cars.He earned his nickname Ndege Boy for spending huge sums of money to buy private planes.

Kudzai Terrence Mushonga was born in 1994 in Borrowdale Brook, Harare. Although not much is known about his parents, background and education, sources indicate that the young tycoon was born into a wealthy family and this background was an important foundation for becoming rich.

Kudzai Mushonga’s net worth has been mainly accumulated from the profits of his diverse businesses.

He reportedly has investments in the transport and logistics industry in South Africa where he spends most of his time.

Since early 2021, Kudzai Mushonga has been in a relationship with South Africa’s actress- Khanyi Mbau who is 7 years older than he is.

The iconic lovebirds who appeared in the popular Netflix reality show- Young, Famous and African have been generating headlines since their relationship became public, and they continue to set sizzling relationship goals on a daily basis.

Both Kudzai Mushonga and Khanyi Mbau recently got matching tattoos of each other’s names. Khanyi’s name is tattooed on Kudzai’s chest while Kudzai’s name is tattooed on Khanyi’s thigh.

Besides their tattoo goals, the pair of lovebirds are also known to take exotic vacations in Dubai and they often share the cutest photos of them together.

Although he tries hard to maintain a very low profile, Kudzai has been involved in several controversies but perhaps his biggest controversial moment was when he was allegedly mentioned in a fraud case.

In 2021, allegations emerged that he had siphoned about $166,000 from a microfinance company in Zimbabwe in 2016 after he and his friends cooked bank statements and papers that purported they owned an airline known as Dream Air Company. It was later found out that the airline did not exist and by then he had vanished.

After keeping quiet about the fraud allegations for a long time, Kudzai eventually addressed the rumours. He denied the fraud and fugitive allegations and maintained that he had made his money through clean business.

