Eskom Boss Resigns

Spread the love

By- South Africa’s power utility ESkom Boss has resigned.

According to News24 André de Ruyter, Eskom’s group chief executive notified board chairperson Mpho Makwana of his decision earlier in the week.

Makwana has also informed Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

More to follow…

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...