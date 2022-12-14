ZimEye
Job Sikhala's wife found guilty.‼️Ellen Sikhala, Job Sikhala's wife has been found guilty of violating road traffic rules. She was ordered to pay ZW$30,000 fine. She was barred from driving class 4 vehicles for 6 months. For more details see attached. pic.twitter.com/iWeIufTpQU— 🇿🇼 ZANU PF PATRIOTS 🇿🇼 (@zanupf_patriots) December 14, 2022
Job Sikhala's wife found guilty.‼️Ellen Sikhala, Job Sikhala's wife has been found guilty of violating road traffic rules. She was ordered to pay ZW$30,000 fine. She was barred from driving class 4 vehicles for 6 months. For more details see attached. pic.twitter.com/iWeIufTpQU