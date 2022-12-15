Robbers Pounce On Mine, Walk Away With Guns

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Five unknown robbers allegedly pounced on a Chinese mine in Bindura and disarmed security guards before robbing them of the company’s riffles.

According to Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha the suspects are still at large.

“I can confirm a robbery case at Ming Chang , Woodbrooke Mine in Bindura wherr five armed robbers pounced on the mine and robbed security guards of their riffles before vanishing in the dark,” Chikasha said.

He further apppealed for information which can lead to the arrest of the suspects.

It is alleged on December 8 the suspects two of them armed with riffles and three of them armed with wooden logs pounced on Jephias Makiwa (44) who was on guard and took his short gun.

Three of the suspects proceeded to the guard room where they found the other guard Tafirenyuka Chikonye (31) asleep.

They also disarmed him and took his cellphone which they threw away on their way out of the mine.

A police report was filed over the telephone at Chiwaridzo and they attended the scene, nothing was recovered.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...