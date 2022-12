WATCH: Hwende Allows Speaker To Bully Him To Withraw Demand to Fire Energy Minister

Is this still a vibrant Parliament? CCC Secretary General Chalton Hwende allowed the Speaker Of Parliament to bully him to withdraw a statement calling for the energy minister to be fired over the electricity crisis.

Job Sikhala would never do such a timid thing, and after being ordered to withdraw, a fearful Hwende quietly said, “ndaakungo withdrawer wo hangu.”

It's "ndaakungo withdrawer wo hangu" for me. Kkkkkkk https://t.co/FjDUZvqJSa — Fred Mutsipa (@doctor283) December 15, 2022

