Heavy Rains Expected From Saturday To Monday

Spread the love

Zimbabwe is likely to experience heavy rains starting tomorrow until Monday due to a cloud band which is drifting eastwards from Botswana.

In a joint statement the Department of Civil Protection (DCP) and Meteorological Services Department (MSD) said the cloud band is moving slowly into the country through Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South Provinces.

The MSD said localised hail storms accompanied by heavy winds with potential to cause property destruction will be experienced in some places.

Meanwhile the DCP urged citizens to look out for open drains and potholes that may be covered in water while, motorists should exercise caution on the roads as visibility might be reduced.

-Online

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...