ZimEye
We attended a reception held by @POTUS and @FLOTUS, after a productive day at the #USAfricaLeadersSummit2022, which saw us conclude a $150 million investment pledge in our mining industry. 🇿🇲🤝🇺🇸 #ZambiaRising pic.twitter.com/HA2MuGj7c5— Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) December 15, 2022
We attended a reception held by @POTUS and @FLOTUS, after a productive day at the #USAfricaLeadersSummit2022, which saw us conclude a $150 million investment pledge in our mining industry. 🇿🇲🤝🇺🇸 #ZambiaRising pic.twitter.com/HA2MuGj7c5