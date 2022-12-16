ZimEye
By Farai D Hove | Vice President Conatantino Chiwenga has reached a dead end in his career?
BEFORE THE 2017 COUP: he used to speak same level with the President. BUT TODAY (2022) he bends down like a woman to talk to the President, and all his coup generals are gone. Has Constantino Chiwenga improved his career after assisting Emmerson Mnangagwa?
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 15, 2022
