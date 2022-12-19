Cyril Ramaphosa Re-Elected ANC President

Cyril Ramaphosa has survived the onslaught from Zweli Mkhize to be elected for a second term as ANC president.

Ramaphosa won with 2 476 votes against Mkhize’s 1 897.

Ramaphosa’s victory, however, wasn’t a complete win for his slate. Paul Mashatile, who was not supported by the president’s camp, was elected deputy president ahead of Oscar Mabuyane and Ronald Lamola.

Mashatile received 2 178 votes, compared to Mabuyane’s 1 858 and Lamola’s 315.

Gwede Mantashe was re-elected as national chairperson, while Fikile Mbalula will occupy the secretary-general’s important office.

His first deputy secretary will be Nomvula Mokonyane, and the second deputy will be Maropene Ramokgopa.

Gwen Ramokgopa has been elected treasurer-general.

-News24

