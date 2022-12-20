“ED Should Have Led Since 1980”: Zanu Pf Women’s League

By A Correspondent- Women in Zanu PF party have said if President Emmerson Mnangagwa had been in charge of Zimbabwe since 1980, the country would have made a huge socio-economic leap.

Addressing the women’s league in Kwekwe recently, Zanu PF women’s league Midlands Provincial chairperson, Tsitsi Zhou said women feel Mnangagwa is development-oriented and must have an uninterrupted rule.

In line with these sentiments, Zanu PF women’s league has called for a constitutional amendment which will see Mnangagwa extend his rule beyond the period of two terms as provided for by the law.

As women, we are mobilising and ensuring that people have registered to vote. It must be known that no other party will ever rule in Zimbabwe besides Zanu PF,” said Zhou.

“We are going to give President Mnangagwa a fresh mandate in the coming elections, and we will tell those in parliament to amend the constitution to give him another term beyond 2023 because the President is a hard worker, and we will hand him another term.”

Mnangagwa assumed power in 2017 after taking over from the late former President Robert Mugabe who was in charge since Independence.

What the President has achieved in a short time, if he was to be the one in power for the past 37 years, then the country would have made serious economic strides. His hard work can be testified by the Chirundu-Beitbridge Highway,” she said.

She added that Zanu PF is a progressive party which is going to win next year’s elections.

“What gives us confidence that Zanu PF is a progressive party is based on the fact that the country’s number one citizen is from Zanu PF and he is from Kwekwe, that is where he casts his ballot.

“Zanu PF brand gives us confidence because it spells out victory. Because we are Zanu PF. We have already won the 2023 elections. We are seeing many people who want to join Zanu PF. We now have teachers for ED, civil servants for ED, nurses for ED,” she said.

This comes after Vice-president Constantino Chiwenga had also unwittingly exposed the ruling Zanu PF party’s plans to use its parliamentary majority to railroad constitutional amendments and declare its leader Emmerson Mnangagwa President-for-life.

Addressing party supporters after Mnangagwa launched a civil servants’ housing scheme in Beitbridge in November last year, Chiwenga, who has been widely viewed as harbouring ambitions to succeed his boss, warned that if civic groups, opposition parties and their foreign handlers continue making unnecessary demands, Zanu PF would go for the jugular and declare Mnangagwa President-for-life.

“You have heard the chairperson (Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri) saying that last month in October we held the national people’s conference that was chaired by the chairperson and all provinces including yours endorsed him,” Chiwenga said back then.

“You said you wanted Shumba, Murambwi, President Mnangagwa, a competent leader, a leader who will be our candidate in the 2023 elections, so that he can achieve his vision 2030. His detractors have been defeated and are now saying this and that. Zanu PF will rule forever and if they dare (the naysayers), we will amend the law that we want (President Emerson Mnangagwa) forever.”

Zanu PF is known for pushing its parliamentary majority to enact unpopular pieces of legislation.

-Newsday

