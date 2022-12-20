SA Police Gun-down Notorious Zim Armed Robber

By- South African Police have gunned down a notorious robber, popularly known as Toba or Small, who used to terrorise Plumtree villagers.

The CITE reports that Toba committed multiple robberies in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

He was shot and killed by South African police after robbing a jewellery store in Plettenberg Bay, in the Western Cape area on 6 December.

Reports claim that Toba was part of a three-member gang that robbed the jewellery shop before fleeing in a BMW vehicle.

The gang was intercepted by the police and a shootout ensued. One of the suspects was shot while the other two escaped.

The two suspects later hijacked another car but the police managed to track them down and fatally shot Toba.

Toba’s demise was met with jubilation by some social media users, who said the man from Ntoli in Plumtree was ruthless. Said one social media user:

Toba is a man who would phone you to take your wife to him. Have sex with her and tell you to go back with her thereafter.

Toba would find you building your house, ask you to load all the cement, and drop it at his home.

Toba is the man who when his grandmother was telling him to stop doing all these bad things, pulled out a gun, shot a cock and said to his grandmother, next time nguwe (it’s you).

Toba is a man who when you join his gang and you think of pulling out, you are dead.

He is the most feared man in Ntoli, Plumtree.

Another person described him as a cold-blooded murderer who killed many people both in Zimbabwe and South Africa. He said:

There are many people who died at the hands of this man. If you crossed his path, he would travel to Plumtree and hunt down your family.

