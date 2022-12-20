Woman Jailed For 2 Years For Selling S*x Toys

Spread the love

By- A Harare woman has been convicted and jailed for selling s*x toys.

Unity Ayanda Muponda was ordered to perform 640 hours of unpaid work.

She was initially jailed for 24 months by a Mbare magistrate, who suspended six months of the jail term on the condition that she does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

The remaining 16 months were suspended on condition that she performs community service.

Muponda, who traded her stuff on various social media platforms, was convicted for violating the Custom and Excise Act and exposing children to pornographic material.

Her lawyer Mr Zorodzai Dumbura indicated that they will appeal against Muponda’s conviction and sentence.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...