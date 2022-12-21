Foreign Clubs Eye DeMbare Defender

Dynamos defender Tinotenda Muringai has reportedly attracted interest from foreign clubs.

The youngster is reportedly wanted by Mozambique champions, UD Songo, whom he impressed during trials soon after the completion of the domestic campaign last month.

According to NewsDay, Dynamos spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the interest but refused to name the club.

Muringai’s handlers also confirmed to the publication that they received an offer from a Mozambican club, but they are still weighing their options.

The handlers said the left-back has also attracted interest from European.

“We have received offers from teams in the southern African region. But we are keeping our options open because we also have some offers from Europe.

He is a very talented player and everyone can see that he is now ripe for a move to Europe. The priority is to send him to Europe, but if that fails, then we can look for potential suitors in the region and other parts of Africa,” one of his handlers told NewsDay.

Soccer24 Zimbabwe

