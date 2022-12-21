Mnangagwa Forces Mugabe Ally Out Of Politics

By- Former G-40 senior member Shadreck Mashayamombe has retired from active politics.

Mashayamombe, who has been in self-imposed exile in South Africa since 2018, announced this to NewsDay.

It is true, I decided to take a break from politics. I now want to concentrate on my business and farming.

I now want to concentrate on business. I have been away from home since 2018 and the political landscape has changed.

It is time for me to hang my boots and concentrate on business.

He was reportedly a pivotal member of the G40, a ZANU PF faction that was opposed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa taking over from the late former president Robert Mugabe before the November 2017 military coup.

Mashayamombe was reportedly abducted, tortured, and robbed of US$50 000 by army assailants during the coup.

In December 2017, Mashayamombe’s house was raided by suspected ZANU PF activists who assaulted his brother, leaving him badly injured.

When he appeared before a commission of inquiry into the August 1, 2018 shootings led by former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe, Mashayamombe reportedly broke down as he narrated his ordeal.

In the 2018 general elections, Mashayamombe contested for the Harare South seat but narrowly lost to ZANU PF’s Tongai Mnangagwa after the party fielded double candidates. | NewsDay

