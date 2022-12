Mrs Sikhala Unfazed By Relentless Persecution: Picture

Bumped into Mrs Ellen Sikhala, wife to Hon Job Sikhala who confirms he is in good spirits. She was recently convicted of a “traffic offence” when she had gone to Chikurubi Prison to visit and give supplies to Hon Job Sikhala.

Wiwa is innocent. #FreeWiwa-Advocate Fadzayi Mahere

