Manchester United Advance To The Last 8 Of The Carabao Cup/EFL Cup

by Isheanesu Mutyambizi | With many football tournaments resuming after the ending of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, all eyes were back onto the Carabao Cup/EFL Cup today as premier league giants Manchester United were hosting Burnley Football Club in the round of 16 stages to decide who will proceed to the quarterfinals.

Manchester United was by far the better side of the two in the first half, with Alejandro Garnacho of United almost scoring in the game’s early minutes. In this match, most world cup players who represented their respective countries in the latter stages of the world cup were present except for United defenders Raphael Varane and Laturo Martinez, as both were recently playing in the world cup final.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka assist for first goal

Manchester United finally got their first goal from Christian Eriksen from an amazing assist by Aaron Wan-Bissaka to make the score line 1-0 to the host. Burnley who is having a terrific season in the second tier of British football looked out of place the whole game and in the second half, their woes were worsened as Marcus Rashford scored United’s second goal to put the game out of reach for the visitors.

With a winning start to the second half of the season, we await to see whom United might face in the last eight as tomorrow Manchester City will face the EFL champions Liverpool who are looking to defend their crown won from the previous season.

