“Prioritise Genuine Unity”: UZA

Spread the love

United Zimbabwe Alliance, Unity Day Statement



22 December 2022

UZA celebrates Unity Day, appreciating that this day is an important reflection of what it means to have unity as a foundation for development, prosperity, reconciliation and a peaceful Zimbabwe.

Celebrated every year, Unity Day is celebrated on December 22 as our nation commemorates the merger of two political parties, Zanu-PF and PF-Zapu on the same day in 1987.

The move by the then Zanu PF and PF-Zapu leaders, the late Robert Mugabe and Dr Joshua Nkomo to bury their differences and come together motivates all of us to value togetherness and make Zimbabwe a better place.

The peace accord was signed following the massacre of over 20,000 people in Matebeleland during Gukurahundi.

When Zimbabwe gained independence in 1980 and Zanu PF became the ruling party, ethnic and political differences between Zanu PF and PF-Zapu led to violence and civil unrest between 1983 and 1987.

On this important day on our Zimbabwean calendar, we remember and mourn Gukurahundi victims acknowledging that such atrocities have no place in our society going forward.

Our party appreciates the two leaders, former President Mugabe and Dr Nkomo for signing an agreement that ended the conflict in our country.

We salute them for burying the hatchet and shelving their differences in order to ensure that peace prevails.

As we join Zimbabwe in commemorating this day, our pledge is to promote and ensure that peace and unity prevails at home, in the communities and nationally for our citizens to realise their maximum potential.

Where there is peace, there is power and unity of purpose. A united nation conquers all.



When we unite in our various spheres, we embrace each other’s diversity, political differences, culture, language, race and beliefs.

This does not only provide for security and stability but it guarantees countless other benefits. Without unity, there is conflict and there is no growth or integrity. Unity is strength and it provides a constant source of positive motivation for development.

It promotes growth. We applaud political, community, business and church leaders who preach unity as it is an important bedrock underpinning social cohesion, stability and economic development.

UZA implores government to value and prioritize genuine unity ahead of political expediency and promote peace for the prosperity of our nation. United we stand but divided we fall.

Happy Unity Day

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...