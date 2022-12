Mnangagwa Smuggling Own Dogs And Cats Into Parliament, Govt Buildings | VIDEO

Spread the love

Until the day we wake up, the whole family including cats donkeys, and dogs are being smuģgled into Parliament and government buildings, writes commentator Mai Anesu

"Kusvika tasvinura, mhuri yese ichapinda zvese nekatsi nemadhongi makatarisa muchingoti pwee pwee pasina chamunopihwa futi" – Mai Anesu https://t.co/MIqCSnutD6 — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 23, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...