Chamisa Gives Sikhala Family Christmas Presents

By- The opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has handed out food packages to the jailed Zengeza West Job Sikhala’s family.

Chamisa also did the same to the “Nyatsime 16”.

Gift “Ostallos” Siziba, the party’s deputy spokesperson, said the food hampers were proceeds of the 2022 Presidential Charity dinner.

He posted on Twitter:

Today President Chamisa handed over food hampers to the less privileged, people living with disabilities, and the elderly.

These are the proceeds of the 2022 Presidential Charity dinner held last week.

The Presidency does this as a gesture of love and solidarity.

… Today President @nelsonchamisa sent Christmas hampers to Hon Job Sikhala family and the Nyatsime 16.

We spent our day with these progressive Citizens as part of our practice of solidarity.

Thank you, Zimbabwe for the love and support. One day we shall be free. Together we can!

Chamisa also confirmed the development via his Twitter account. He wrote:

Christmas time is about loving, giving and sharing. We had such a special and wonderful time today as we distributed hampers to the elderly and deserving in society.

