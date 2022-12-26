ZimEye
EFF has visited swimming pool where @Tumii_Frost Family came to spend the day @ MASELSPOORT RESORT & CONFERENCE CENTRE in Free State. Her brothers were attacked by these grown men because they are apparently not allowed in the pool as it's reserved for the "white people" here… pic.twitter.com/oS7azk4YtS— Vehicle Trackers (@VehicleTrackerz) December 26, 2022
EFF has visited swimming pool where @Tumii_Frost Family came to spend the day @ MASELSPOORT RESORT & CONFERENCE CENTRE in Free State. Her brothers were attacked by these grown men because they are apparently not allowed in the pool as it's reserved for the "white people" here… pic.twitter.com/oS7azk4YtS