Chidzambwa Defends Billiat

Spread the love

Former Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa believes the criticism on Khama Billiat’s performance is misplaced as there are many factors to be considered.

The Zimbabwean forward is yet to reach his full potential since arriving at the Soweto Giants in 2018. He hasn’t scored this term, having made eleven appearances across all competitions.

This inconsistency has often attracted criticism on Billiat whose deal is set to expire at the end of the season though the club has an option to extend it with another year.

But Chidzambwa has defended his countryman, highlighting how Kaizer Chiefs are also struggling as a team.

“People have different views. I even see a lot has been said and written about him,” Chidzambwa told FarPost.co.za.

“[Billiat] may be approaching the final months of his contract, but from the way I see it, it’s not about him. It’s a team issue. They say he has not done enough to win trophies for the team in comparison to what he did at Sundowns.

“But to be honest, these are two different teams. They have different sets of players and certainly a different level of dedication.

“When it’s time for Chiefs to win, they can win, but it can never be narrowed to a single player. When it’s time, they can do it with him.”

Chidzambwa added: “The circumstances are not favouring him. If I was his coach, I would play him to his strengths. He is good at assisting and even scoring.

“Even If I was at the national team [Zimbabwe], I would make sure to call him back from retirement.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...