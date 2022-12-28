Whites Arrested For Bashing Black Teenagers At A Pool

Spread the love

By- Police in the Free-State province have arrested three Whites who beat up two black teenagers for using a local pool.

A thirteen and 18-year-old were attacked by a group of white men at the resort on Christmas Day at Maselspoort Resort outside Bloemfontein.

It is alleged the white men tried to prevent the teens from using the swimming pool at the resort.

The alleged racist attack, filmed by their sister Tumii Frost and posted on Twitter, has sparked widespread condemnation from the community, government, and political parties.

While police have confirmed they are investigating charges of common assault, the teens’ father Brian Nakedi told The Citizen authorities should be investigating attempted murder charges.

Ramaphosa has commended the South African Police Service for opening dockets and launching investigations into the case of suspected racism.

“As black and white South Africans, we should be united in condemning all manifestations of racism and attempts to explain or defend such crimes.

“Racism is not a problem to be fought by black South Africans only.”

“We must also be united in ridding our society of the violence we see in the videos of the incident at the Free State resort, whether such violence comes with racism or not,” the president said.

Ramaphosa added that there is no place for grown men attacking children in South Africa.

“It is deplorable that adults dealing with teenagers resort to violence with such disturbing ease, hurting people physically and offending provisions in our Bill of Rights around security of the person, including the right to dignity and being free of violence.”

Ramaphosa said racism in South Africa must end.

“Under the rule of law, we must let investigations take their course but under the rule of law we can and must also declare that racism has no place in our society and racists have no place to hide.

“We must defend our continuing national mission of ridding our society of the divisions and the hurts of our past,” Ramaphosa said. — The Citizen.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...