Silence Over Sikhala Detention Endorsement Of Mnangagwa Evil Machinations

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC youth taskforce spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma has urged citizens to fight for the release of Hon Job Sikhala from jail.

According to Chuma, silence over Sikhala’s detention is an endorsement of the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa’s evil machinations.

Sarkozy fumed:

“Silence over @JobSikhala1 issue is not only betrayal but endorsement of Mnangagwa’s evils.

Let’s not tire in demanding his freedom!

FreeWiwa.”

“FREE SIKHALA: Hon @JobSikhala1 has been locked up in the country’s maximum security prison, Chikurubi Maximum Prison for 196 days without trial.

He’s been denied bail by the regime in Harare on numerous occasions yet bail is a constitutional right. #WiwaWednesday #FreeWiwa,”CCC said in a statement on Wednesday.

