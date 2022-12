Mnangagwa Aide “Officially Opens ” Wooden Road Sign

⚠️No functional public bus system.

⚠️No train services.

⚠️No functional rail network.

⚠️No national airline.

⚠️Dilapidated roads.

Minister of Transport @MhonaFelix donates a wooden pole which he “officially opens” at Nyabadza Business Centre in Nyanga.

We need new leaders.

Fadzayi Mahere

