Cranborne Man Shoots Self Over Failing Mjolo

By-A 52-year-old New Cranborne man has shot himself to death over a divorce threat from his wife.

According to the state media, Pasipamire Kanyimo shot himself after his 46-year-old wife, only identified as Virginia, had threatened to divorce him.

An argument followed, forcing Kanyimo to manhandle his wife, Virginia, leaving her unconscious.

Kanyimo somehow believed that he had just murdered his wife, who was lying unconscious.

He hurriedly left the scene and shot himself to death on the left side of his head. Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the incident. Said Insp Chakanza:

Police are investigating a case involving a man believed to have shot himself to death in Cranborne.

Circumstances were that the wife had a misunderstanding with the now deceased”.

One of the house occupants said the now deceased told her that he was going to shoot himself and she ran to their neighbour for assistance.

On their return, they found the now deceased lying in a pool of blood.

In August this year, a 59-year-old Harare man shot himself once in the head with a gun at his house in Gunhill under unclear circumstances.

Suicide cases continue to increase countrywide with some attributing the rise to depression, a condition that has been prevalent in the country since the eruption of COVID-19.

