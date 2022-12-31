Former Pope Benedict XVI Dies

Spread the love

By- The former Pope Benedict XVI has died at his Vatican residence.

He was 95.

The former Pope died almost a decade after he stood down because of ailing health.

The Vatican said in a statement:

With sorrow, I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.

Further information will be provided as soon as possible.

His death on Saturday came days after his successor Pope Francis had asked for prayers for his predecessor, saying he was “very sick”.

He died in his residence at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery which he had chosen as his residence after resigning in 2013, Al Jazeera reported citing the Holy See Press Office.

He led the Catholic Church for less than eight years until, in 2013, he became the first Pope to resign since Gregory XII in 1415.

Benedict spent his final years at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery within the walls of the Vatican.

His successor Pope Francis said he had visited him there frequently.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...