Calaz Says My Show Pulled 3700 Strong Crowd

Spread the love

By Showbiz Reporter | Dancehall pop singer Tawanda Mumanyi, has responded to reports that few people attended his new years’ eve crossover show.

Sporadic reports on Sunday based on early-hours-pictures suggested the man struggled to pull a healthy crowd at the National Sports Centre, to the point of being mocked as a Mwonzora-spirituality cursed gig.

Writing on Sunday, Seh Calaz said his show enjoyed a 3700 attendance.

He wrote out in a mix of Shona and English, saying: Welcome to Zim where 3,7k crowd is called a flop, wotonzi taqaqudzai 🤣if you say numbers don’t lie simukai. Tiverengane#reggaedzinoriraalbum

Remember Sun kuchurch handishaikwe ndichinoimba hossana Mwari ngakudzwe pasi nekudenga satan usamupa mukana 👏🏿

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...