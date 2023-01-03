Man Killed In Chinhoyi Accident Was Mnangagwa Corruption Leaker’s Cousin

Spread the love

This is Nyasha Marumahoko, the person who died after his Mark X car rammed into a tree in earlier this week, while allegedly coming from Jongwe Corner pub.

He is the cousin of Simbarashe Tarusana Marumahoko who recently exposed the ZANU PF leader over Emmerson Mnangagwa’s demands for a USD20 million bribe for an American donor to release food aid to Zimbabwe’s hungry citizens.

LEAKED AUDIO: Mnangagwa Demands USD20 Million Bribe From Food-Aid-Donors To Qualify to Feed Hungry Zimbabweans https://t.co/I3x4a2QAT2 pic.twitter.com/4NY3Qsm7bZ — ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 1, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...