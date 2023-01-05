Belvedere Shoot-Out, Police Recover Five (5) Guns

By- Police have recovered five stolen rifles after shooting down a robber in Belvedere.

ZimLive reports that the shoot-out happened close to a supermarket in Belvedere Wednesday after police cornered two armed robbery suspects.

The five rifles were stolen from Mutangadura Farm in Ruwa during a recent robbery.

The online news portal cites an eye-witness:

One suspect was shot dead, and a second one was taken to hospital following the incident outside OK Marimba at around 5PM.

Late afternoon shoppers hid inside shops and crouched next to parked vehicles after gunfire erupted, this after the suspects allegedly resisted arrest.

The dead man was named by law enforcement sources as Tichaona Kariwo, who was pronounced dead on admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

The second suspect, Courage Kadumba, is in police custody.

Kadumba is expected to appear in court on Friday with two others who were arrested during further police investigations.

-ZimLive

