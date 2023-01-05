Tinashe Mugabe For Minister Of Home Affairs In Proposals Tabled By Head Of State | VIDEO

By Showbiz Reporter | The DNA Show Director Tinashe Mugabe has been proposed for the ministry of Home Affairs cabinet post, though in a skit production.

Announcing the development, His Excellency, Vakuru tells his Deputy Soko, ” I have proposed that Grant Mahlahla be made Minister Of State Security…”

He then went on to say Mugabe is set for the Home Affairs Affairs portfolio so that he can fix the country.

The Head Of State however said that the only problem with the appointment proposal is Tinashe Mugabe’s surname.

“We might encounter problems due to his surname,” he said. VIDEO

