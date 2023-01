BREAKING: Missing 14y Old UK Lad Found

The missing 14y old Zimbabwean lad, Munopa, has been found, days after he went missing. The family publishes the following announcement:

♦️UPDATE ON OUR SON♦️

We are pleased to inform you that ..MUNOPA is now back home…

Thank you very much for your prayers and everlasting support…👏👏👏

May the Lord continue to bless you all, let’s continue to be united and spread love.

Maita henyu Mwari…🙏

