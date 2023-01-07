Find Out More About Mining Consultancy

Business Correspondent |Leading mining companies Inner Core Resources Private Limited and Three Wingers Enterprises are gearing up for ernomous progress in 2023.

The two companies have set in place a strategic partnership that will enhance their operations.

Inner Core Resources will advertise its products and services through Three Wingers Enterprises platforms.

In a statement on Monday, Inner Core Resources said:

“We provide the following services and many others:

Underground and surface Geological Mapping,

Reef mapping, magnetics, Induced Polarization (Ip)

Geological Reporting

Mine registration, pegging and beaconing

Mine dump evaluation,

EIA, EMP…”

“These are some of the services but as far as mining is concerned, we have experienced people who start from exploration to mining and processing.

We also provide mining assets and facilitate Jv agreements.

Any mining related baby (Issue), we can help.. those who want to buy mining equipment and don’t know which ones to use, we are ready to get the best equipment for them.

We can also facilitate mining equipment selling for those who want to set up milling plants,” the company said in a statement.

Inner Core Resources can be contacted through its partner Three Wingers Enterprises

For more information

Call /WhatsApp 0774028830 for more

Facebook: Gold Mining Consultancy Zimbabwe

Website: https://www.threewingersenterprises.com

