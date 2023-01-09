Go Well Gianluca Vialli

By Ezra Tshisa Sibanda

The former Italy striker Gianluca Vialli has died at the age of 58.

Vialli, who played for Chelsea during a stellar career before going to become the club’s manager, had been undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Vialli began his career at Cremonese, his hometown club, before starring in Serie A for Sampdoria and Juventus, and ended his playing career at Chelsea before going into management and coaching.

He scored 16 goals in 59 appearances for Italy and featured in the Azzurri’s 1986 and 1990 World Cup squads RIP leged

