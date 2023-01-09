ZimEye
If you were as gullible as to believe this poorly choreographed circus then, you may as well still be gullible enough to believe the poorly staged nonsense that is currently doing rounds. We always get to the bottom of things. Hold your breath… pic.twitter.com/GIJtCT6Zzl— George Charamba (@GeorgeCharamba2) January 8, 2023
If you were as gullible as to believe this poorly choreographed circus then, you may as well still be gullible enough to believe the poorly staged nonsense that is currently doing rounds. We always get to the bottom of things. Hold your breath… pic.twitter.com/GIJtCT6Zzl