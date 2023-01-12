Prominent Mental Health Doctor Dies

By- Popular and renowned mental health professional and therapist Dr. Nyarai Paweni has died.

Dr. Paweni passed away at Dandaro Hospital after experiencing “pain and anguish” for several weeks, tweeted one, Never Dabuka Mhlanga.

A Twitter user using the handle @2BrokeTwimbos said Dr. Paweni personally helped save a number of lives and assisted countless more people.

The notice reads:

Hey guys. It’s with heavy hearts that we share that Dr. Nyarai Paweni – our favourite doc has passed away.

Doctor Nyarai and Wired2Love&Thrive made our Mental Wellness Mondays segment possible and over the 2 years that we worked together, she personally helped save a number of lives and assisted countless more people with her work as a mental health professional and therapist.

We are heartbroken and we’ll miss her immensely. We are waiting on more information from her family regarding arrangements and any support they might need.

If you would like to assist please DM us. We also ask that anyone who was receiving care from Dr. Nyarai via our podcast reach out to us so we can make arrangements to ensure you still get the assistance that Dr. Nyarai had dedicated her life to providing.

