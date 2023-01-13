DJ Fantan Annoyed By Ex-Wife’s New Love

Spread the love

By James Gwati-Zanu PF apologist and Zimdancehall music producer and DJ Fantan is said to have been annoyed by his ex-wife Gamuchirai Nemukuyu’s new love life.

Gamu & her new lover

Gamu posted pictures on her social media platforms with his new man a few months after she broke up with Fantan, whose real name is Arnold Kamudyariwa.

The Chill Spot Boss had allegedly abandoned her and married his “Small House” Vimbai Mponda.

Last week, Fantan, a known Zanu PF sympathiser, made headlines for supporting the state and bashing Winky D for releasing an album that speaks truth to power.

The public condemned his anti-Gaffa utterances and said that Zanu PF was using him.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...