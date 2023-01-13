Zim Woman Loses Husband & All Children To Boksburg Gas Tanker Explosion

By- A South African-based Zimbabwean woman, Audrey Mombeshora-Vushendibaba, lost her husband and two children to the Boksburg gas tanker explosion.

The tragedy happened two weeks ago in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The deceased are her husband Thomas (52), son Nathaniel (19) and Chiedza (26).

This leaves Audrey as the sole surviving member of the family.

Chiedza had just completed a post-graduate Diploma in Cosmetology and was due to graduate at the end of the month.

“The whole family is devastated. We were hoping she was going to make it and be the comforter to her mum.

“She was recovering well and it was only last week when she was taken into the intensive care unit. We received the bad news this (yesterday) morning,” said Sandra Mombeshora, Audrey’s young sister.

“Our hearts were still pained by the loss of Chiedza’s father and brother, and now this happens,” said the grieving Mombeshora.

Thomas was a qualified diesel plant fitter while his son Nathaniel had just completed his second-year studies in Bachelor of Education at the University of Johannesburg.

The son was also well-known in the music circles as a drummer. He was a member of the ZAOGA praise and worship team.

The father and son were buried at Elsburg Cemetery in Boksburg on December 31.

“We are yet to sit down as a family and decide on Chiedza’s burial arrangements, but she is most likely to be buried at Elsburg Cemetery where her father and brother lie,” said Mombeshora.

Mourners are gathered at number 40 Cedar Avenue, Plantation, Boksburg, South Africa.

The family is appealing for any material or financial help.

Financial assistance can be sent to S Mombeshora, FNB Aspire Current Account Number 62882538451, Branch Code: 250655.

