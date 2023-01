Massive Fraud At Engen Madokero

Dear Editor.

If you re-fuelled at Engen Madokero between 15 Sept 2022 and 15 Oct 2022 and your car had problems please app 0779055204. Section 4(2) of the Petroleum (Fuel) Quality Regulations of 2013 makes it criminal to sell contaminated fuel.-

