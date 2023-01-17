Horror As Gunmen Shoot Top Ruling Party Official

AN ANC councillor in Mpumalanga, together with two other people, were gunned down on Friday, 13 January.

According to police spokesman Colonel Donald Mdhluli, ward 12 councillor Sbonelo Mthembu (36) and other victims were shot at a certain yard in Mkhondo.

Mdhluli said Mthembu, and his mechanic, were being dropped off by a friend at the yard when three armed men suddenly appeared.

“The suspects fired multiple shots at the councillor, also fatally shooting the friend in the bakkie, as well as the mechanic. The suspects then fled the scene,” he said.

Mthembu and his mechanic were taken to a nearby hospital.

“The mechanic was certified dead on arrival while the councillor succumbed to his injuries moments later,” he added.

A case of three counts of murder was opened, and the suspects are still at large.

Last November Muzi Manyathi, ANC deputy chairman in the Gert Sibande Region, was also gunned down by unknown suspects at a filling station in Mkhondo. No one has yet been arrested for the murder.

ANC secretary Muzi Chirwa said they were shocked and saddened by the shooting.

“We send our deepest condolences to their families and friends,” he said.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

— Daily Sun

