How Muvhevhi Attempted To Kill Mutare Boys High School Employee

Spread the love

EX-CRIMINAL Investigations Department (CID) officer, Jaison Muvhevhi, who was on the run after shooting and killing three people in Wedza last Friday afternoon, was arrested in Mozambique this morning.

Police sources confirmed the arrest and said they are working on the paperwork for him to be extradited from the neighbouring country.

The sources said Muvhevhi took a biker from Marymount in Mutare and failed to pay for the transport and produced a pistol.

He then took a kombi from Mumango (Machipanda in Mozambique) to Manica.

The biker alerted the police and he was caught before he could cross the control post.

Muvhevhi who was barefooted was spotted at Mutare Boys’ High School yesterday where he fired some shots after being confronted by some of the residents at the school after he had approached their compound looking for food.

— Manica Post

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...