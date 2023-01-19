By A Correspondent| In what could be a major boost to the economy, Elon Musk has set the date for the launch of high speed satellite internet service, Starlink in Zimbabwe which will has been provisionally set for this year.
Zimbabwe will get SpaceX’s Starlink ahead of South Africa which has no confirmed date for the introduction of the game changing service.
Other countries to get Starlink internet service this year includes, Angola, Benin, Burundi, Malawi and Zambia among others.
The satellite Internet service now has widespread availability across several European countries, North and South America, and Australasia.
The World Bank has estimated that only 29% of people in Sub-Saharan Africa had access to the Internet in 2020.
The table below shows in which African countries Starlink plans to roll out in 2023 and 2024, and those where it currently has no confirmed launch windows.
|Starlink launch dates in Africa
|2023
|2024
|Unconfirmed launch window
|Angola (Q2)
Benin
Burundi
Congo
Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)
eSwatini
Gabon
Kenya (Q2)
Malawi
Mauritania
Mauritius
Morocco
Mozambique (Q2)
Nigeria
Rwanda
Senegal
Seychelles
Somaliland
Tanzania
Togo
Western Sahara
Zambia (Q2)
Zimbabwe
|Botswana
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
Cape Verde
Comoros
Egypt
Gambia
Ghana
Guinea-Bissau
Ivory Coast
Liberia
Namibia
São Tomé and Príncipe
Tunisia
Uganda
|Algeria
Chad
Central African Republic
Djibouti
Eritrea
Ethiopia
Equatorial Guinea
Guinea
Lesotho
Libya
Madagascar
Mali
Niger
Sierra Leone
Somalia
South Africa
South Sudan
Sudan