Elon Musk’s High Speed Satellite Internet Coming to Zimbabwe This Year

By A Correspondent| In what could be a major boost to the economy, Elon Musk has set the date for the launch of high speed satellite internet service, Starlink in Zimbabwe which will has been provisionally set for this year.

Zimbabwe will get SpaceX’s Starlink ahead of South Africa which has no confirmed date for the introduction of the game changing service.

Other countries to get Starlink internet service this year includes, Angola, Benin, Burundi, Malawi and Zambia among others.

The satellite Internet service now has widespread availability across several European countries, North and South America, and Australasia.

The World Bank has estimated that only 29% of people in Sub-Saharan Africa had access to the Internet in 2020.

Starlink dish in a forest. Editorial credit: Valeriy Georgian / Shutterstock.com

The table below shows in which African countries Starlink plans to roll out in 2023 and 2024, and those where it currently has no confirmed launch windows.

Starlink launch dates in Africa 2023 2024 Unconfirmed launch window Angola (Q2)

Benin

Burundi

Congo

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

eSwatini

Gabon

Kenya (Q2)

Malawi

Mauritania

Mauritius

Morocco

Mozambique (Q2)

Nigeria

Rwanda

Senegal

Seychelles

Somaliland

Tanzania

Togo

Western Sahara

Zambia (Q2)

Zimbabwe Botswana

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Cape Verde

Comoros

Egypt

Gambia

Ghana

Guinea-Bissau

Ivory Coast

Liberia

Namibia

São Tomé and Príncipe

Tunisia

Uganda Algeria

Chad

Central African Republic

Djibouti

Eritrea

Ethiopia

Equatorial Guinea

Guinea

Lesotho

Libya

Madagascar

Mali

Niger

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

South Sudan

Sudan

