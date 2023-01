Muvhevhi In Pictures Zvisati Zvamubata

By-Watch pictures of former CID officer Jaison Muvhevhi leisure pictures before he shot dead three people in Wedza.

Muvhevhi 1

Muvhevhi 2

Muvhevhi 3

Muvhevhi 4

