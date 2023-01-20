ZimEye
WATCH: Nigerian drug dealer posing as a pastor being forced to eat drugs his own drugs that he was selling to South Africans by angry community members, after he claimed the powder is edible, following a second day of clean up operation in Springs town. pic.twitter.com/GOnXiGi0l4— THE TRUTH PANTHER (@TheTruthPanther) January 20, 2023
