Man Jailed For Using Colleague’s IDs

By A Correspondent- A 27 year old man from Chinhoyi was jailed for using a friend’s credentials and other personal documents to obtain employment as a store assistant.

Blessed Believe Juruvenge of Ruvimbo Phase 1, Chinhoyi appeared before Magistrate Batanai Madzingira facing fraud.

His actions were in violation of section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

Juruvenge was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment but five months were conditionally suspended.

The complainant was Blessed Hosiah Musasa, who is a forklift operator at the Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) Chinhoyi.

According to the prosecutor, Clever Nyapfani, sometime in July 2022, Juruvenge went to Musasa’s home and requested his curriculum vitae (CV), educational transcripts, driver’s license, and recommendation letter.

Juruvenge claimed there was a vacancy for a driver which had arisen at the butchery where he was working and would help Musasa get the job.

It was further heard Musasa gave the accused person his CV, Ordinary and Advanced Level certificates, Class Two driver’s licence and referral letter from Cottco as well as an original national identity card.

On July 22 last year, Juruvenge went to Greater Grace Groceries, where he misrepresented to proprietor Tongai Mhizha that he was actually Musasa and tendered copies of qualifications and ID.

Juruvenge received a job offer as a general hand through false representation up until his arrest at the beginning of this month.

On January 13, 2023, the complainant got a tip-off from a churchmate of Juruvenge’s shenanigans.

The matter was reported to the police leading to his arrest.

Police recovered Musassa’s documents that were used in the fraudulent job application.

