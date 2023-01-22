Shock For Zim Activists As Eswatini Human Rights Lawyer Is Shot Dead

By A Correspondent- Zimbabwean activists have expressed shock following the assassination of Eswatini human rights lawyer Thulani Maseko, who was the Chairperson of the MultiStakeholder Forum (MSF).

Maseko was allegedly shot dead at his home on Saturday 21 January in the evening.

He quoted Maseko’s wife, Tanele Maseko, as confirming the death of the prominent lawyer. She was quoted as saying:

It’s true, Thulani has been killed, bashaye waphola Nkhosi. Ubobuye ushaye kwanyalo kusenemaphoyisa.

According to Swaziland News, Maseko’s death came a few hours after King Mswati III warned those calling for democracy that his mercenaries would deal with them.

Hopewell Chin’ono tweeted:

The tragic assassination of Swazi human rights lawyer, Thulani Maseko is a chilling reminder of how the Corrupt political elites are prepared to do anything to shut down pro-democracy voices. He was shot yesterday in his home, all because he fought for democracy in Eswatini.

Deprose Muchena described Maseko’s assassination as cold-blooded murder. He tweeted:

Completely devastated after hearing news of the assassination of a dear friend & #Swaziland’s leading human rights lawyer, Thulani Maseko. He was gunned down in his home, sitting in his living room. This cold-blooded murder is a chilling reminder of what #Eswatini has become.

Elvis Mugari wrote:

I extend my sincere condolences to the Maseko family on the tragic passing of Thulani Maseko, a leading human rights lawyer and pro-democracy activist who was shot dead yesterday evening at his house.

