CCC Youth Leader Sends Strong Warning To Emmerson Mnangagwa
23 January 2023
Tinashe Sambiri| CCC youth taskforce spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma has openly challenged Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa to stop treating opposition members like second class citizens.
The tough-talking CCC youth leader on Thursday said Mr Mnangagwa would be removed from power.
Sarkozy declared:
“We can’t continue to live like we are second class citizens in our own country. ED is biting more than he can chew!
We only have one option- to remove him, to remove him and I repeat- to remove him.”