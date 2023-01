Wicknell Chivayo Threatens To Beat Up Simpsons Cartoon Character In Parody

Spread the love

Will Mr Simpsons survive Wicknell Chivayo’s wrath? The businessman is parodied threatening to assault anyone who complains about how his Gwanda Tender payout has caused power blackouts. The below clip has the tenderpreneur’s own voice and entire video clip making these threats.

Artiste's parody of Wicknel Chivayo threatening to beat up one of the Simpson's male figures. Will Mr Simpsons survive Wicknell Chivayo's wrath? The businessman is parodied threatening to assault anyone who complains about how his USD5 mln Tender payout has caused power blackouts pic.twitter.com/WjKmc0mc8o — ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 24, 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...