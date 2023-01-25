Robbers Gun Down Man At Bank

A man was shot in the head outside a bank in Wick Street, Verulam, on Monday at 9am.

Prem Balram, of Reaction Unit SA, said the man was rushed to hospital in a critical condition and died on arrival.

He said the robbers made off with two bags of cash.

“The Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) Operations Centre received multiple calls from businesses and the public reporting a shooting in progress.

“On arrival, Rusa officers discovered the victim lying on the pavement, bleeding from a gunshot wound to his head.

“Rusa medics stabilised him on scene before expediting him to hospital in a critical condition.

“His condition rapidly deteriorated during the journey. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and he was pronounced deceased on arrival at the hospital.”

Balram said that according to witnesses, the victim and a work colleague were a few metres away from the entrance of the bank when they were confronted by two armed males.

“One of the suspects fired two shots and stole two bags of cash before fleeing in their getaway vehicle.

“Some witnesses reported that either a black VW Golf or silver Toyota Corolla with an ND registration was used by the robbers.”

He said the second victim was not injured.

This weekend, a man was killed while walking with his daughter in Newlands East.

It is alleged that gunmen travelling in a VW Polo opened fire on them.

Both of them were hit and taken to hospital. The father died from his injuries.

Police said a case of murder and attempted murder was being investigated.

