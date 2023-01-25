Susan Mutami’s ‘Boyfriend’ Pops Up At Stella Chiweshe Burial

Spread the love

Controversial ‘whistle-bhawa,’ Susan Mutami’s alleged boyfriend and Politburo member, Kenneth Musanhi popped up at Stella Chiweshe’s funeral.

Musanhi was announced in a list of esteemed delegates attending the funeral alongside other senior ZANU PF members. See video

Controversial 'whistle-bhawa,' Susan Mutami's alleged boyfriend and Politburo member, Kenneth Musanhi popped up at Stella Chiweshe's funeral. Musanhi was announced in a list of esteemed delegates attending the funeral alongside other senior ZANU PF members. See video pic.twitter.com/mRDrvnE1sA — ZimEye (@ZimEye) January 25, 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...