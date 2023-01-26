Kadewere Set To Receive Top Award

Tino Kadewere is among the nominees for the LaLiga Mid-Season African MVP Award.

This year’s nomination includes 32 players from 14 African countries currently on the books of LaLiga clubs.

According to La Liga, top African football journalists will vote for the MVP, while there will also be a public vote across the continent and globally on LaLiga’s social media platforms to select the winning player.

Sevilla FC’s Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, is the current favorite to win the award he won in the previous campaign.

Mozambique’s exciting leftback Renildo Mandava is another strong contender for the African MVP accolade.

Other notable best African performers in LaLiga this season are the likes of UD Almeria’s Equatorial Guinea leftback Sergio Akieme, Villareal’s Senegalese winger Nicholas Jackson and his compatriot Pathé Ciss, who has been solid in midfield for Rayo Vallecano.

Zimbabwe’s Kadewere is far behind in the race, having made just three appearances thus far, all from the bench.

Voting for the MVP is underway and it closes this Sunday.

